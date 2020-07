Katie RT @CBSEveningNews: FROM THE FRONT LINES: Texas reported nearly 10,000 new cases and a record 98 new deaths on Wednesday. @cbsmireya went… 50 seconds ago

CBS Evening News FROM THE FRONT LINES: Texas reported nearly 10,000 new cases and a record 98 new deaths on Wednesday. @cbsmireya… https://t.co/nZgXDkPoWy 23 minutes ago

KELLY CLELLAND 1 @elenaevdokimov7 And from there handing back the disarmed Javelins to US Embassy inside in Moscow and inviting the… https://t.co/oQNu0pNXaT 3 hours ago

11th Monk3y Industries With your help thru this #blacklivesmatter movement we have be able to donate $320 to 2 different non profit that a… https://t.co/Fc1psCUyBJ 6 hours ago

Estela Olejniczak RT @PaulRieckhoff: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis really is an asshole. Watch this. And listen to Episode 53 of @angryamericans for much mor… 21 hours ago

JerriLynn RT @gearoidmm: @moniquely_uniq @DrJennHaythe The bright white lines are the ribs. Everything inside that apart from the heart, which is in… 1 day ago