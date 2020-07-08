Global  

Marxist Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” the “economic and political systems” of the U.S. so they can be replaced with poverty and authoritarianism

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) For anyone who still believes the Democrat Party represents ‘Mr. and Mrs. America,’ and that the party of the donkey is still JFK-like in its aspirations to lift the country up, you can disabuse yourself of those fantasies. The party is rapidly being taken over by rabid, anti-American socialists and Marxists like Reps....
