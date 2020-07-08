Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Misericordia hospital closed to patients as COVID-19 outbreak intensifies

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Misericordia Community Hospital is closing its doors to new patients and has cancelled all surgeries as an outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman

Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman 03:23

 The Defence Research and Development Organisation-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital is all set for COVID patients. While speaking to ANI, DRDO Chairman, G Satheesh Reddy on July 05 stated that to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, DRDO has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lack of support from society affects mental health of COVID-19 patients, families: Psychologist [Video]

Lack of support from society affects mental health of COVID-19 patients, families: Psychologist

COVID crisis has impacted people across the country. Speaking about the mental health, Dr Nidhi Agarwal, Assistant Professor of clinical psychologist department, CMC Hospital informed about the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches video conferencing for LNJP hospital patients [Video]

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches video conferencing for LNJP hospital patients

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched video conferencing facility at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital. The patients will now be able to talk to their relatives inside the hospital. Delhi has over 70,000 cases..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
First COVID-19 patient at Johns Hopkins Hospital who needed ventilator determined to get stronger [Video]

First COVID-19 patient at Johns Hopkins Hospital who needed ventilator determined to get stronger

So far, more than 500 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital. At the peak of the pandemic, there were about 125 patients, a third of them in critical condition. Now,..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Misericordia Hospital adopts 'aggressive' protocols in bid to control COVID-19 outbreak

 A growing outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the Misericordia Community Hospital to close its doors to most new patients and institute a series of "aggressive"...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this