Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus.

Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April. They found signs of the virus in several samples of umbilical cord blood, the placenta and, in one case, breast milk.

Women shouldn’t panic. This doesn’t mean there’s viable virus in those places and “it’s too early to make guidelines” or to change care, said the study leader, Dr. Claudio Fenizia, an immunology specialist at the University of Milan.

But it does merit more study, especially of women who are infected earlier in their pregnancies than these women, said Fenizia, who discussed the results at a medical conference being held online because of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, doctors have wondered whether in-the-womb infection could occur. HIV, Zika and some other viruses can infect a fetus this way. Several early reports from China suggested the coronavirus might, too, although doctors suspect those women may have spread the virus to their babies during or after birth.

The new study involved women at three hospitals during the height of the outbreak in northern Italy. The virus’s genetic material was found in one umbilical cord blood sample, two vaginal swabs and one breast milk sample. Researchers also found specific, anti-coronavirus antibodies in umbilical cord blood and in milk.

In one case, “there’s strong evidence suggesting that the newborn was born already positive because we found the virus in the umblilical cord blood and in the placenta,” Fenizia said.

In another case, a newborn had antibodies to the coronavirus that do not cross the placenta, so they did not come from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: COVID Infectivity Linked to Cold Weather: Scientists

COVID Infectivity Linked to Cold Weather: Scientists 01:19

 AMSTERDAM — New research suggests cold temperatures and low humidity may make COVID-19 more infectious. According to the study in Public Health, colder climates could be why countries in higher latitudes have reported more cases of the coronavirus so far. The study tracts the progression of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Current Coronavirus Is More Infectious Than the Original, Study Finds [Video]

The Current Coronavirus Is More Infectious Than the Original, Study Finds

The Current Coronavirus Is More Infectious Than the Original, Study Finds

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus May Cause Brain Damage in Children [Video]

Coronavirus May Cause Brain Damage in Children

LONDON — Children infected by the coronavirus could suffer brain damage without presenting respiratory symptoms, according to a study in JAMA Neurology. Physicians from a hospital in London..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published
Vikram Chandra on MIT study saying India may have 2.87 lakh Covid cases/day [Video]

Vikram Chandra on MIT study saying India may have 2.87 lakh Covid cases/day

There has been widespread concern over a study published by MIT that states that India may have upto 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by March 2021. With this, the study predicts that India would..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

 A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus. Researchers from Italy said...
Seattle Times

Study suggests fetal virus infection possible

 A small study strengthens evidence that pregnant women infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to a fetus before birth. (July 9)  
USATODAY.com

CytoDyn says leronlimab prevents transmission of simian HIV in pre-clinical study on macaques

 CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) announced Tuesday that its potential HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug leronlimab prevented transmission of the simian equivalent...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

AggieJay_412

Jay ♡ RT @ABC11_WTVD: Fetal coronavirus infection is possible, study suggests https://t.co/RZL5onRktN 2 minutes ago

TheLibertyLamp

Seitan Worshipper Staying Home 🦠🦠 RT @NBC29: A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus.… 4 minutes ago

MicahKarr

Stay Home Ohio (Micah) RT @daytondailynews: Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible https://t.co/G6kiAzY6Da 4 minutes ago

NBC29

NBC29 A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it t… https://t.co/GP1oxVTwLc 4 minutes ago

MikeDHernandez1

♤MD Hernandez♤ 🤘😏🤙American Actor / Smarty Pants RT @ABC7NY: Fetal coronavirus infection is possible, study suggests https://t.co/gULdfbr8ZA https://t.co/9jd6nPtUzX 5 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/gDyU85QAen 8 minutes ago

TiffiniUwU

TiffiniUwU Glad I've basically self-quarantined myself as a housewife. https://t.co/etS6iRrB3u 10 minutes ago

MarcusNannini

Marcus Nannini Newsflash: Arizona's infection rate is now a mind-boggling THIRTY ONE PERCENT (31%) https://t.co/HFZFL2nqDN 15 minutes ago