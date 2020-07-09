Farrakhan is actually right: Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are trying to "depopulate the Earth" with coronavirus vaccines
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () (Natural News) When Big Pharma finally unveils its newfangled vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as this fall, the endgame is to “depopulate the Earth.” This is according to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who recently declared that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are basically eugenicists trying to get rid of all...
