Farrakhan is actually right: Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are trying to "depopulate the Earth" with coronavirus vaccines

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) When Big Pharma finally unveils its newfangled vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as this fall, the endgame is to “depopulate the Earth.” This is according to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who recently declared that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are basically eugenicists trying to get rid of all...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic

Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic 00:34

 The nation's top infectious disease expert says the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the US is 'really not good.' Dr. Anthony Fauci made the remark Monday in a Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins. He expressed dismay over people congregating in...

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast [Video]

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast The rapper has revealed he is against the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 - which has infected over 12 million people worldwide, ..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published
Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:21Published
Eye On The Day 7/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Protest in Indiana over a possible hate crime, Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to do more to stop COVID-19, and Disney World is reopening some..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published

