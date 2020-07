You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Neavda along with cases



COVID-19 hospitalizations are reaching an all-time high in Nevada. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in 21 states



New COVID-19 numbers show a rise in hospitalizations in at least 21 states. This comes after the nation's top health experts warned of a disturbing surge in coronavirus infections. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Warns Businesses To Comply With COVID Restrictions Or Face Shutdown



CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the mayor's concerns following the spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the county. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this