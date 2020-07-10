Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Army investigating email message claiming “Make America Great Again” and Columbus Day celebrations are signs of “white supremacy”

NaturalNews.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) U.S. Army officials are investigating an email message sent out by someone at of an installation in Alabama in which he claimed that “Make America Great Again” and the celebration of Columbus Day were expressions of “white supremacy.” As reported by Breitbart News, the email contained a graphic which listed behaviors deemed to be acts...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published
US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump [Video]

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
The great steak debate: Some Americans claim the ‘perfect steak’ is cooked well done [Video]

The great steak debate: Some Americans claim the ‘perfect steak’ is cooked well done

 Three in 10 Americans are still planning a cookout this Fourth of July weekend, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans found 49% of respondents have a traditional cookout day..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this