New docs: NIH owns half of Moderna vaccine

Friday, 10 July 2020 () (Natural News) New documents obtained by Axios and Public Citizen suggest that the National Institute of Health (NIH) owns half the key patent for Moderna’s controversial COVID vaccine and could collect half the royalties. In addition, four NIH scientists have filed their own provisional patent application as co-inventors. Little known NIH regulations let agency scientists collect up to $150,000.00 annually in royalties from...
Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19..