HHS Allocates Gilead's COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir to Four Hardest Hit States

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States...

Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk Gilead Sciences said Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19..