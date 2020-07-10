Global  
 

HHS Allocates Gilead's COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir to Four Hardest Hit States

Friday, 10 July 2020
The U.S. government has allocated more than 11,000 courses of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to the four states now being hardest hit by the fast-spreading outbreak in the United States. The remdesivir is being distributed to Texas, Florida, California...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir

Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir 00:26

 As the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise in South Florida, the amount of Remdesivir, a drug which has been found to help COVID-19 patients, has run out at Miami's Jackson Health System.

