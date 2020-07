B.C. officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at events in Kelowna Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

B.C. health officials issued a sweeping warning on Friday about possible exposure to COVID-19 in Kelowna, covering anyone who attended public and private gatherings in the downtown and waterfront areas over 12 days this summer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this