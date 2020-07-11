|
Clear the way for the Covid vaccine - No nutrition, no supplements, no natural remedies allowed
(Natural News) The media is at war with the natural health world right now. The Lancet is at total war with the world on hydroxychloroquine. Social media is at war now, crushing posts, videos and discussions about anything that works against Covid, prevents it or beats it, including chlorine dioxide, vitamin D, elderberry, chaga mushrooms,...
