Clear the way for the Covid vaccine - No nutrition, no supplements, no natural remedies allowed Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) The media is at war with the natural health world right now. The Lancet is at total war with the world on hydroxychloroquine. Social media is at war now, crushing posts, videos and discussions about anything that works against Covid, prevents it or beats it, including chlorine dioxide, vitamin D, elderberry, chaga mushrooms,... 👓 View full article

