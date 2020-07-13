Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida breaks U.S. record for new coronavirus cases in a single day

CBS News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The total number of coronavirus cases reported across the United States has reached 3.3 million. On Sunday, Florida recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by a state in a single day -- more than 15,000 -- the same weekend that Disney World reopened. David Begnaud reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day 02:07

 The coronavirus has now killed at least 135,000 people in the U.S., and Florida has set a disheartening new record. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Immunity From the Coronavirus Can Go Away Within Weeks, a New Study Reveals [Video]

Immunity From the Coronavirus Can Go Away Within Weeks, a New Study Reveals

Herd immunity is a topic many in the scientific community have talked about with regards to the coronavirus. It’s the theory that says a population will be immune to the virus once at least 60% of..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
Air Travel is Picking Up as TSA Sees New Pandemic Highs [Video]

Air Travel is Picking Up as TSA Sees New Pandemic Highs

Independence Day brought a record number of air travelers to many of America’s airports since the coronavirus pandemic began. Still, flying is nowhere near what it was one year ago.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published
Eye On The Day 7/13 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/13

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: The coronavirus spreads through Florida, a fire that started on a U.S. Navy vessel continues to burn, and some stunning comet images to start your week...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US.
SeattlePI.com

Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since...
Seattle Times

Mexico's reported coronavirus cases hit 1-day high during president's visit to Washington

 Mexico set a new record for daily coronavirus cases reached in a single day with nearly 7,000 new cases reported Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Health,...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

GregoryLansfor3

Gregory Lansford RT @TB_Times: In today's front page: Florida breaks U.S. record for coronavirus cases, USF's portrayal as a great place for Black students… 52 seconds ago

ineeza

ines RT @CBCAlerts: Florida breaks a national record by reporting the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. 15,299 people have tested p… 2 minutes ago

DeeGib

DG_WASHING HANDS (@🏠) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a gutless, politically-beholden hack who is too afraid of his own base to issue a mask… https://t.co/8dwlM8SHf2 2 minutes ago

avent_e

GEORGE E AVENT Florida breaks state, U.S. record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day https://t.co/Mx1guboBpQ 3 minutes ago

Donin_AL

Donin_AL 🌊 Trump's " Winning " numbers Check out this video from #weatherchannel https://t.co/fNBWvQidIr 4 minutes ago

RickiMayhall

Ricki Mayhall RT @jilevin: Florida breaks U.S. coronavirus record for most new cases in a day https://t.co/fL0ffP57Ha https://t.co/YocwMd9PBl 7 minutes ago

lmnysf

Lola RT @NitzaSoledad: BREAKING: Florida breaks national record reporting 15,300 new confirmed coronavirus cases this Sunday. #coronavirus #Covi… 8 minutes ago

YowzaLibtard

Yowza Libtard RT @ninaandtito: I’m old enough to remember when DeSantis was being praised for his “measured” approach to coronavirus... Florida breaks st… 9 minutes ago