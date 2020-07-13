Florida breaks U.S. record for new coronavirus cases in a single day
Monday, 13 July 2020 () The total number of coronavirus cases reported across the United States has reached 3.3 million. On Sunday, Florida recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by a state in a single day -- more than 15,000 -- the same weekend that Disney World reopened. David Begnaud reports.
