jamesreasonsports @foodiejess @6badges @fox8news Are you seeing a spike? Can you provide any rough data. We’ve been pretty consiste… https://t.co/Li2AaQPz8x 2 hours ago

TheLemonChicken @dirtriderxc300 @NicoleBlumberg @GavinNewsom You see I know people living in South Korea therefore me claiming they… https://t.co/1TefAylVEx 4 hours ago

Laura Hairston RT @GlobalNewsWTM: Why are thousands of people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that last for weeks or months? Listen: https://t.co/20yLYMYV… 4 hours ago

Alec Jaspersen @MisisipiMike @cityofduluth @LarsonForDuluth How has it already been determined that the majority of covid patients… https://t.co/o7E9GuzF5M 5 hours ago

Laika L. Gagarin @mickydicky1280 @HeyJay2000 @ArguDaz @Thesciencevort1 Unlike the Flu, COVID does not have a vaccine so you can be i… https://t.co/zwXoeH7TU4 5 hours ago

Jordan Karst Be honest, how many times have you googled “Covid 19 symptoms” in the last 4 months? 6 hours ago

Malte Humpert @Samir_Madani Coworker who had the exact same symptoms at the same time got antibody testing a few weeks ago. It wa… https://t.co/ZhleofVOK4 7 hours ago