Much of Ontario heading into Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan this Friday

CBC.ca Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
A large swath of Ontario will move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on July 17, with the exception of the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario, which will remain in Stage 2 for now.
