Much of Ontario heading into Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan this Friday
Monday, 13 July 2020 () A large swath of Ontario will move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on July 17, with the exception of the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario, which will remain in Stage 2 for now.
Friday was the coolest day in nearly 2 weeks & even cooler weather is on the way!! Saturday, Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s. We may see a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday with highs back in the 70s which is below normal for this time...
This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..