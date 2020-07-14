Ontario emergency rooms fill up again as COVID-19 fears ebb, patients with other illnesses return

Global  
 

Ontario's emergency rooms are getting busier as most of the province prepares to enter Stage 3 of the recovery from COVID-19, and some doctors are warning patients are coming in with more serious illness after avoiding seeking care at the height of the pandemic.
