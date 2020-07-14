Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Post threatens white women, warns Leftists might seek "revenge" one day

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) A black woman who writes angry opinion pieces for The Washington Post recently tweeted a violent message towards white women, saying that they are lucky that black people “are not calling for revenge” against them. Karen Attiah, the Post‘s “Global Opinions Editor,” apparently has a major axe to grind with white women, who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym [Video]

Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym

Three in five Americans believe gyms will become a thing of the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found going to a gym is becoming more and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial [Video]

Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial

Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party [Video]

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this