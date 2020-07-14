Washington Post threatens white women, warns Leftists might seek "revenge" one day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym



Three in five Americans believe gyms will become a thing of the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found going to a gym is becoming more and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 8 hours ago Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial



Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party



Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this