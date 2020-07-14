Washington Post threatens white women, warns Leftists might seek "revenge" one day
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () (Natural News) A black woman who writes angry opinion pieces for The Washington Post recently tweeted a violent message towards white women, saying that they are lucky that black people “are not calling for revenge” against them. Karen Attiah, the Post‘s “Global Opinions Editor,” apparently has a major axe to grind with white women, who...
Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published