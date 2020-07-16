Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flu and Coronavirus May Linger in the Air

Newsmax Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A new study on how influenza is transmitted from person to person may shed more light on how the coronavirus spreads. Dr. Don Milton, an environmental health researcher and aerosol transmission expert at the University of Maryland, found that when people infected with the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles 03:57

 From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested positive. The United States of America is still...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds [Video]

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns [Video]

Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns

Hackers linked to the Russian intelligence agencies are targeting British scientists seeking to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Casinos limit smoking at table games [Video]

Casinos limit smoking at table games

Several casinos on the strip are now limiting smoking to keep people from removing their masks. At the Wynn, if you're playing table games without a plexiglass barrier you can no longer smoke at the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published

Tweets about this