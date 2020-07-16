Flu and Coronavirus May Linger in the Air

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds



1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco,.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 19 minutes ago Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns



Hackers linked to the Russian intelligence agencies are targeting British scientists seeking to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 24 minutes ago Casinos limit smoking at table games



Several casinos on the strip are now limiting smoking to keep people from removing their masks. At the Wynn, if you're playing table games without a plexiglass barrier you can no longer smoke at the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 43 minutes ago

Tweets about this