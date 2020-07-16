Flu and Coronavirus May Linger in the Air

Thursday, 16 July 2020 () A new study on how influenza is transmitted from person to person may shed more light on how the coronavirus spreads. Dr. Don Milton, an environmental health researcher and aerosol transmission expert at the University of Maryland, found that when people infected with the...
From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested positive. The United States of America is still...