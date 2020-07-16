Global  
 

Alert: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sues Atlanta over the city's requirement to wear masks in public, other COVID-19 restrictions

Thursday, 16 July 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sues Atlanta over the city's requirement to wear masks in public, other COVID-19 restrictions.
 Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is banning cities from ordering people to wear masks in public places despite COVID-19 cases surging in the state.

