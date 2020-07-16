Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland rioters attempt to create new autonomous zone

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Antifa and their Black Lives Matter allies in Portland, Oregon have attempted to create an autonomous zone in the city. The zone – which the rioters attempted to call the Chinook Land Autonomous Territory (CLAT) – mirrors that which was established in Seattle in June. Rioters began erecting tents and setting up barricades in Lownsdale Square in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists spend a third night at New York's City Hall Park [Video]

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists spend a third night at New York's City Hall Park

City Hall Park in New York was filled with protesters for the third night running on Thursday (June 26), who danced and sang songs while protesting police brutality and honoring the victims of police v

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:08Published
Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone [Video]

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ [Video]

Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ

Protesters in Portland, Oregon have set up their own autonomous zone similar to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Rushes from June 18 shows protesters building barriers and blocking off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 11:39Published

Tweets about this