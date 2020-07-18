Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

18 States classified as coronavirus RED ZONES by White House Coronavirus Task Force

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) A leaked 359-page document obtained by the Center for Public Integrity shows that the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has classified 18 states as coronavirus red zones either for their high rate of positive COVID-19 test results, high number of COVID-19 cases or both. The 18 states listed in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush [Video]

Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush

The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
UCSF Task Force Researches Safe Back-to-School Strategy [Video]

UCSF Task Force Researches Safe Back-to-School Strategy

Gov. Newsom laid out new rules Friday that likely ensure most Bay Area schools will start with at-home, online instruction come fall. A UCSF task force has been gathering data from other countries that..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

White House report names Arizona one of 18 Covid-19 ‘red zones’

 Arizona is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “red zone” that should take stricter action to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19, according to an internal...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

Over 3.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. as face mask battles continue

 More than 71,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. Friday, bringing the total number of infections to more than 3.6 million. The White House...
CBS News

Leaked Task Force Document Highlights Splintered Federal Messaging

Leaked Task Force Document Highlights Splintered Federal Messaging Watch VideoThe Center For Public Integrity obtained a document from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that classifies 18 U.S. states as being in a "red...
Newsy


Tweets about this