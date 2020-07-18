18 States classified as coronavirus RED ZONES by White House Coronavirus Task Force
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () (Natural News) A leaked 359-page document obtained by the Center for Public Integrity shows that the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has classified 18 states as coronavirus red zones either for their high rate of positive COVID-19 test results, high number of COVID-19 cases or both. The 18 states listed in the...
The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced..
Gov. Newsom laid out new rules Friday that likely ensure most Bay Area schools will start with at-home, online instruction come fall. A UCSF task force has been gathering data from other countries that..