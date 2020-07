You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Restaurant uses mannequins to help keep customers socially distanced



A restaurant is using smartly-dressed mannequins sat at tables to help keep customers socially distanced while dining. The stylish dummies have been placed around La Brasserie De La Cour in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago Young reimposes Baltimore indoor dining ban, orders everyone age 2+ to wear mask



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday reimposed a ban on indoor dining at city restaurants and bars. The changes go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:02 Published 6 days ago Coronavirus Latest: Baltimore City Puts Ban On Indoor Dining, Face Coverings Required For Residents 2 And Up Starting Friday



Face coverings will be required for all Baltimore residents over the age of two starting Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m., city officials announced Wednesday morning. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this