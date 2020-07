Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News



The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:12 Published 6 hours ago

Brexit briefing: 159 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago