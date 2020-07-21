Global  
 

Cernovich: New York Times shows what will happen 'if the far left takes power'

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020
(Natural News) The New York Times‘s editorial positions reveal the consequences of a far-left takeover of America, stated Mike Cernovich, producer of Hoaxed, on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. (Article by Robert Kraychik republished from Breitbart.com) The New York Times publishes justifications for “domestic terrorism,” said Cernovich. “When someone tweets out that the Portland Police...
