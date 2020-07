Dan Knutson RT @Dan_GT2: New study confirms COVID-19 cases and deaths far more prevalent at for-profit long-term care homes than non-profits | The Star… 7 minutes ago Eleanor Grant RT @StephenPunwasi: How are for-profit long-term care facilities even legal in Canada? 🧐 Study confirms what you already know – for-profit… 10 minutes ago Michele Clarke RT @ruthmkb: “We did find evidence that for-profit #LTC homes have larger COVID-19 outbreaks and more deaths of residents from COVID-19 tha… 28 minutes ago Lise Pho-Cohen RT @CFNU: The new study published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal has reinforced the Star's earlier reporting showing that for-… 32 minutes ago Caper LMF RT @TorontoStar: New study confirms COVID-19 cases and deaths far more prevalent at for-profit long-term care homes than non-profits https:… 44 minutes ago Karen Mcveigh RT @MoveUPTogether: Your periodic reminder of the effect of mixing care for your health with a for-profit motive. #bcpoli #cdnpoli https://… 53 minutes ago Ayodhya Sahu More COVID-19 deaths at for-profit nursing homes in Ontario, study finds | CBC News https://t.co/JXxME7oEQ9 1 hour ago