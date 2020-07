B.C. doctor heads to court to demand mandatory mask rules Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A family doctor in Burnaby, B.C., is asking for a court injunction requiring the province to bring in a mandatory mask policy for indoor spaces like restaurants, schools and public transit. 👓 View full article

