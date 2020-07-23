Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Do you STILL support Black Lives Matter after seeing Ohio's BLM representative Isaiah Jackson crushing a white baby's neck to make a statement?

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Deputies, police and medics were called to investigate two Clark County Black men who used a white baby as a prop for their George Floyd’s revenge social media post, one man bounding the baby’s arms behind its back while prone, and the other kneeling on the back of the baby’s neck while it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Black LGBTQIA Rights Group Makes A Statement

Black LGBTQIA Rights Group Makes A Statement 04:31

 Bay Area human rights groups and Oakland volunteers gather on Pride weekend to make a statement and show their support for all marginalized Black lives.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Rare Albino Porcupine and its Baby Adventuring the Backyard [Video]

A Rare Albino Porcupine and its Baby Adventuring the Backyard

Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Lempster, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: Mom and baby foraging. These two have been hanging around our yard all summer. Every day she comes walking across my pasture..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:45Published
How stop and search in the UK is failing black people – video explainer [Video]

How stop and search in the UK is failing black people – video explainer

There has been renewed criticism over stop and search in the UK after research found that BAME people are 54% more likely to be fined under coronavirus rules than white people. The subsequent death of..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 07:01Published
Trump says "more white people" killed by police [Video]

Trump says "more white people" killed by police

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised U.S. police departments and downplayed police violence against Black people, saying "more white people" are killed by police officers. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this