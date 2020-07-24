Far left watch: Anti-White militia plans armed terror march in Louisville to project Black dominance
Friday, 24 July 2020 () (Natural News) An anti-white violent terror organization, the “Not F**king Around Coalition” (NFAC), is planning an armed rally throughout the city of Louisville, Ky on Saturday. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) Far Left Watch reports that NFAC leader John Fitzgerald Johnson, aka “Grand Master Jay,” has proposed the replacement of the U.S. with a black...
Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
