Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow

SeattlePI.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
HONG KONG — Hong Kong will ban dining at restaurants completely and mandate masks in all public places, as the city battles a worsening coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 1,000 people in the last two weeks.

The tightened measures will be effective for one week from Wednesday. They are an extension of a previous ban on eating at restaurants and eateries after 6 p.m. in the evening, as well as making it mandatory by law to wear masks on public transport.

A ban on public gatherings of more than four people has also been furthered tightened, with gatherings limited to two people.

Bars, beauty salons and amusement game centers will remain closed, and swimming pools and sports venues will be closed from Wednesday. Eateries and restaurants will be allowed to provide takeout services to customers.

“This is so far the most challenging, the most critical wave of transmission Hong Kong. So the next two to three weeks will be critical, we need to prevent the further spread of the disease in the community.” said Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong’s chief secretary for administration.

The city has reported a total of 2,634 infections as of Sunday. The government on Monday announced that two more patients had died, taking the coronavirus death toll in Hong Kong to 20.

Over the last two weeks, 1,164 people were infected with the coronavirus, a majority of which were locally transmitted. The surge in cases is the highest in Hong Kong so far, after the city reported several weeks of no locally transmitted cases in the months of May and June.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as virus caseloads surge

— White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

— Coronavirus crisis sparks a young Israeli...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu 58:23

 From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment measures taken across its major cities. Sharing insights into how the culture in places like Hong Kong...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

It comes after the territory reported 108 new infections on Sunday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions [Video]

Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions

Health experts in Hong Kong say the city's third wave of coronavirus cases is linked to easing restrictions. 19 new cases were reported Wednesday, the same day Hong Kong rolled out its most severe..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei

US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Countries reimpose strict measures amid rising cases

 France has tightened mask-wearing rules amid a surge in infections, with those not donning face masks in public places to be fined. Hong Kong has also issued...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong sets daily record in virus cases

Hong Kong sets daily record in virus cases Hong Kong reported its all-time daily high of 108 coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the government further toughened social distancing rules including...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow https://t.co/708VlKeoNL 9 minutes ago

Barkofatree

Robyn The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow https://t.co/sL9eBAT2PM via @YahooFinance 10 minutes ago

FoodmfgUK

Foodmanufacturinguk RT @WatchOurCity: (AP News) The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow https://t.co/QD4aex3En2 #Business #Diplomacy #Disease… 12 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow https://t.co/QD4aex3En2 #Business #Diplomacy… https://t.co/X54uI5Ub9Q 18 minutes ago