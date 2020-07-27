Expect thousands of US babies to be born with birth defects if their carrying mothers get injected with a thalidomide-laced covid vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The case to infect volunteers with COVID-19 to accelerate vaccine testing | Nir Eyal



Conventional vaccine testing is a slow, years-long process. As thousands of people continue to die each day from COVID-19, bioethicist Nir Eyal proposes a radical idea that could dramatically.. Credit: TED Duration: 18:34 Published on June 25, 2020 Human Challenge Trials Being Considered In Race To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine



In the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, controversial human challenge trials are being considered. Thousands of young people have already signed up to put their lives on the line for a coronavirus.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00 Published on June 23, 2020 Thousands Of Bay Area Residents Volunteer For Human Challenge COVID-19 Vaccine Research



Juliette Goodrich reports on many volunteers in the Bay Area registering to participate in human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trial (6-1-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:48 Published on June 2, 2020

Tweets about this