Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Expect thousands of US babies to be born with birth defects if their carrying mothers get injected with a thalidomide-laced covid vaccine

NaturalNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Ready for brain surgery from a doctor who’s just experimenting and doesn’t really know what he’s doing? Well then, you’re not ready for a covid vaccine either, because it’s all just one big experiment, with no proper clinical trials for safety or effectiveness, without dangerous health side effects. In everybody’s frenzy, especially parents...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The case to infect volunteers with COVID-19 to accelerate vaccine testing | Nir Eyal [Video]

The case to infect volunteers with COVID-19 to accelerate vaccine testing | Nir Eyal

Conventional vaccine testing is a slow, years-long process. As thousands of people continue to die each day from COVID-19, bioethicist Nir Eyal proposes a radical idea that could dramatically..

Credit: TED     Duration: 18:34Published
Human Challenge Trials Being Considered In Race To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Human Challenge Trials Being Considered In Race To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, controversial human challenge trials are being considered. Thousands of young people have already signed up to put their lives on the line for a coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
Thousands Of Bay Area Residents Volunteer For Human Challenge COVID-19 Vaccine Research [Video]

Thousands Of Bay Area Residents Volunteer For Human Challenge COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Juliette Goodrich reports on many volunteers in the Bay Area registering to participate in human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trial (6-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:48Published

Tweets about this