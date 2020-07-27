Expect thousands of US babies to be born with birth defects if their carrying mothers get injected with a thalidomide-laced covid vaccine
Monday, 27 July 2020 () (Natural News) Ready for brain surgery from a doctor who’s just experimenting and doesn’t really know what he’s doing? Well then, you’re not ready for a covid vaccine either, because it’s all just one big experiment, with no proper clinical trials for safety or effectiveness, without dangerous health side effects. In everybody’s frenzy, especially parents...
In the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, controversial human challenge trials are being considered. Thousands of young people have already signed up to put their lives on the line for a coronavirus..