Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely.

Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection or how long it would last.

There have been reports of people testing positive for the virus weeks after they were believed to have recovered, leading some to think they may have been reinfected. More likely, experts say people were suffering from the same illness or the tests detected remnants of the original infection. There’s also the chance tests could have been false positives.

Scientists say there has been no documented instance of a patient spreading the virus to others after retesting positive.

With similar viruses, studies have shown that people could fall sick again three months to a year after their first infections. It’s still too early to know whether that’s also possible with the coronavirus.

“It’s very much emerging science,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the global public health program at Boston College.

A small U.S. study published last week also found the antibodies that fight the coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness, suggesting people could become susceptible again. But antibodies aren’t the only defense against a virus, and the other parts of the immune system could also help provide protection.

Settling the question of whether reinfection is possible is important. If it can occur, that could undermine the idea of “immunity passports” for returning back to workplaces. And it would not bode well for hopes of getting a long-lasting vaccine.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: [email protected]

.

..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust 01:34

 Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Should cat owners be concerned? [Video]

Should cat owners be concerned?

Vet Rory Cowlam gives advice to cat owners after a feline friend was diagnosed with coronavirus in Surrey.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:17Published
देश के कई हिस्सों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना केस [Video]

देश के कई हिस्सों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना केस

देश में कोरोना के मामले नित नए और डराने वाले रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं. तमाम..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

3 coronavirus ASX shares to buy right now

 Here are 3 ASX shares that could provide your portfolio with protection against the coronavirus. One idea is Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX:BUB). The post 3...
Motley Fool

Victoria records 384 more cases of coronavirus, six more deaths

 Victoria has recorded another 384 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths. All non-urgent category 2 elective surgery in Melbourne will be paused to help...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •SBSThe Age

Fears over access to coronavirus guidance for non-English speakers

 Concerns have been raised about a Government “blind spot” on translating coronavirus guidance for many non-English speakers in the UK.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this