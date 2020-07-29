Study: Mild Coronavirus Can Cause Lingering Heart Damage

A new study has revealed disturbing information about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can affect the heart.
According to UPI, 78% of 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 showed evidence of heart damage caused by the disease, weeks after they recovered.
Prior to the study, none of the patients had...
Antibodies from a mild case of COVID-19 appear to fall dramatically in the first three months after infection, and could disappear within about a year, according to a small study by UCLA researchers...