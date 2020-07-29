Dr. Stella Immanuel says hydroxychloroquine works for treating, curing COVID-19
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () (Natural News) During the recent America’s Frontline Doctors press conference event that has now been banned from virtually every major tech platform, including YouTube, Dr. Stella Immanuel from Houston gave a stunning speech about how she has successfully treated more than 350 Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax (azithromycin). Originally from Nigeria,...