Dr. Simone Gold: Squarespace shuts down America's frontline doctors website

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Website hosting provider Squarespace has shut down the website of the group America’s Frontline Doctors following a press conference they held in Washington D.C., according to Dr. Simone Gold. According to a screenshot posted by Gold, the web hosting service shut down the group’s website for “activity that’s false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving.”...
