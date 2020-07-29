Black Lives Matter caught making homemade BOMBS out of fireworks, lacing them with NAILS
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () (Natural News) A Black Lives Matter (BLM) “protest” group in Georgia modified fireworks and turned them into nail-laced bombs that they chucked at the Atlanta Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a new document obtained by federal law enforcement officers reveals. The commercial-grade fireworks-turned-bombs were discovered almost immediately after the “protest” ended...