Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
Entertainment
Movies
• Health •
Religion
One News Page
>
Health News
>
The First Gene-Altered Squid Has Thrilled Biologists
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The First Gene-Altered Squid Has Thrilled Biologists
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
24 minutes ago
)
Scientists have modified the genes of a squid, and genetically-altered octopuses could be coming soon.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Republican Party
Portland, Oregon
Florida
Hong Kong
Facebook
Amazon
Germany
Apple Inc.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Isaias
Eid Al Adha
John Lewis Funeral
Herman Cain Dies
DeGrom
Unemployment Claims
WORTH WATCHING
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations