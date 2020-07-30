Sen. Kelly Loeffler: We must use every possible means to stop Big Tech's censorship Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) Republicans must use every legislative instrument at their disposal to combat left-wing political censorship practiced by big tech, said Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), offering her remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. (Article by Robert Kraychik republished from Breitbart.com) “What we’re seeing now is too much control in that... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Mark Warner Wants to Reign in Big Tech — Including Chinese Firms



Senator Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) spoke to Cheddar about the need to regulate big tech firms within and without the U.S., including China-based social media platforms such as TikTok. "The nature of a.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this