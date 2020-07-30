Kodak reinventing itself as Big Pharma drug manufacturer to reduce U.S. dependence on China Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) Eastman Kodak has been granted a $765 million Defense Production Act loan in order to help the United States bring drug manufacturing back to its own shores and away from China. The loan is expected to create 350 American jobs in Rochester New York, where they will manufacture the ingredients for essential pharmaceutical... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 1 week ago Kodak Dives into Pharmaceuticals, Shares Skyrocket on News 05:15 Kodak shares skyrocketed, triggering several circuit breakers, on news that the company is starting a pharmaceutical initiative. The Trump-supported move comes as the U.S. looks to source American drug-makers rather than purchasing from companies abroad amid the coronavirus.

