West Willow Village RT @WellingtonCath: We are excited to see elementary and secondary students and staff back in class on Sept 8. We are building plans that w… 38 minutes ago Peter Brady @ninatangri How do you social distance when you have a class of 20+ in masked grade 3 students in a regular sized c… https://t.co/CeHOJvNmmt 3 hours ago Battleriverbabe RT @SouthMacedonian: @RachelNotley @jkenney Elementary schools in Ontario will have class sizes of over 20 students. Every thing I read tel… 8 hours ago Richard Rheinheimer RT @schmoopgirl: Look how close the elementary students are sitting together. That isn’t even a meter. Do people not realize we are settin… 9 hours ago Peter Brady @CTVOttMornLive @Sflecce @ONeducation He is trying to trick parents into thinking their children will be safe. The… https://t.co/ke2e9jbpPl 9 hours ago Lori Thibault Look how close the elementary students are sitting together. That isn’t even a meter. Do people not realize we are… https://t.co/ObNEQBjY1a 9 hours ago Kathryn MacLean RT @shana_farquhar: @ONT_Dad Let's deal with smaller class sizes for older elementary students that can and will spread this virus. Let put… 11 hours ago Lena @RachelNotley @jkenney Elementary schools in Ontario will have class sizes of over 20 students. Every thing I read… https://t.co/cmzxiv92Rs 12 hours ago