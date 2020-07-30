Global  
 

Racist leftists attack, mock Dr. Stella Immanuel over her truth and passion to protect human lives against the evil, demonic forces behind Big Pharma

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020
(Natural News) After bravely taking a stand for health freedom at the recent “White Coat Summit” put on by America’s Frontline Doctors in Washington, D.C., Dr. Stella Immanuel, a black woman from West Africa, is enduring an endless barrage of abuse from leftists, which are relentlessly mocking both her ethnic heritage and her Christian faith....
