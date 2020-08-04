Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital Tuesday and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown.

Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army trucks, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorized businesses. Most domestic flights to and from the capital were cancelled, and night curfews will return in places.

Crowds trooped to some supermarkets Monday to stock up on food after the hasty return to a lockdown sparked panic-buying.

The lockdown is milder than was first one imposed, which largely confined most people to their homes for weeks, but is more severe than the quarantine restrictions the capital had been under recently. It is being imposed in metropolitan Manila and outlying provinces for two weeks.

Businesses previously allowed to partly reopen, including barbershops, gyms, dine-in restaurants and tourist destinations, will again be closed. Authorized companies including banks, health and food processing firms must shuttle their employees between home and work. Travelling by bike, motorcycle and private car is allowed for essential reasons, but mass transit will be closed.

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to reinstate the lockdown after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. More than 106,000 people have been infected, including more than 2,100 who have died.

In other developments in Asia and the Pacific:

— Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state banned people who should be self-isolating from exercising outside their homes and introduced tougher fines for infected people who continue to go to work. Victorian Premier Daniel...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Vietnam battles second pandemic wave

Vietnam battles second pandemic wave 02:11

 Vietnam has placed a second city into lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus infections after being virus-free for months.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:33Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit [Video]

Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit

After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital and outlying provinces after medical groups...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this