Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army trucks, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorized businesses. Most domestic flights to and from the capital were cancelled, and night curfews will return in places.



Crowds trooped to some supermarkets Monday to stock up on food after the hasty return to a lockdown sparked panic-buying.



The lockdown is milder than was first one imposed, which largely confined most people to their homes for weeks, but is more severe than the



Businesses previously allowed to partly reopen, including barbershops, gyms, dine-in restaurants and tourist destinations, will again be closed. Authorized companies including banks, health and food processing firms must shuttle their employees between home and work. Travelling by bike, motorcycle and private car is allowed for essential reasons, but mass transit will be closed.



President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to reinstate the lockdown after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. More than 106,000 people have been infected, including more than 2,100 who have died.



In other developments in Asia and the Pacific:



