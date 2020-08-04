Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg is killing people by banning information about hydroxychloroquine from Facebook

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Facebook’s recent decision to restrict, aka ban, all information about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from its platform represents a clear case of “digital imperialism,” and one that will result in the needless deaths of untold numbers of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. Even though HCQ is being successfully used in other countries to treat the Wuhan...
Related videos from verified sources

Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer [Video]

Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer

In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine [Video]

Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump backed the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19. The US President said that the debate over the use of HCQ has become extremely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature [Video]

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature

Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

RevRadioUSA

Revolution Radio Mark Zuckerberg is killing people by banning information about hydroxychloroquine from Facebook - https://t.co/4pb3aWP2wN 18 minutes ago

magaJella

Gerard M*****é MD PhD (psychiatry) . 🐇🐇✂ @kyungkookhan @brooklynunaa 1-Mark Zuckerberg has been called before congress three times and grilled about his com… https://t.co/RXDvirV3po 3 days ago

SoDak66

🇺🇸 Norsky-American 🇺🇸 Same on Parlor "WE NEED YOUR HELP" - Brave Frontline COVID Doc Stella Immanuel Asks Patients Who Have Been Cured by HCQ to Speak U… https://t.co/1nhht5X8iz 1 week ago