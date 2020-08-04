Global  
 

Massive explosion in Beirut caught on camera, unimaginable devastation "vaporizes buildings" - see footage

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020
(Natural News) A massive explosion ripped through Beirut today, absolutely devastating buildings across many square kilometers in an event that many onlookers believe resembles a nuclear detonation. Officially, the explosion was caused by some sort of mishap at a “fireworks factory” and is being described as an “industrial accident.” But those who watch the videos...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port

Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port 01:04

 This is the aftermath of a shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Local bicycle shop owner Karim Sokhn captured the intense damage to the local streets, with the glass...

Unseen footage shows moment of Beirut blast [Video]

Unseen footage shows moment of Beirut blast

This is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut [Video]

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut with a number of peoplereportedly wounded and widespread damage being caused. The afternoon blastshook several parts of the capital and thick smoke..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital [Video]

Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

