Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





The city's decision to abandon its plan to have students attend in-person classes for two days a week once the fall semester starts Sept. 8 came amid strong pushback from the powerful teachers union and as school districts around the country struggle with how to teach their children during the



When Chicago officials announced their hybrid-learning plan last month, they said it was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and how the coronavirus was faring in the area.



On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot attributed the change in plans to a recent uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.



A survey also showed that 41% of the parents of elementary school students and 38% of the parents of high school students didn't plan to send their children back to the classroom this fall, the district said in a news release. Under the original plan, parents were allowed to opt out of in-person instruction.



“Here in Chicago, we are in a better place than most other areas in the country and in the surrounding area," Lightfoot said at a City Hall news conference. “But the fact of the matter is, we are seeing an increases in cases. The decision to start remotely makes sense for a district of CPS' size and diversity.”



Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the city's Department of Public Health, said that in the last month, there have been increases in Chicago's average number of new confirmed cases and the percent of positive tests. She said Chicago also can learn from schools moving forward with some in-classroom instruction, particularly those in... CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday announced that the nation’s third-largest school district will not welcome students back to the classroom, after all, and will instead rely only on remote instruction to start the school year.The city's decision to abandon its plan to have students attend in-person classes for two days a week once the fall semester starts Sept. 8 came amid strong pushback from the powerful teachers union and as school districts around the country struggle with how to teach their children during the coronavirus pandemic.When Chicago officials announced their hybrid-learning plan last month, they said it was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and how the coronavirus was faring in the area.On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot attributed the change in plans to a recent uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.A survey also showed that 41% of the parents of elementary school students and 38% of the parents of high school students didn't plan to send their children back to the classroom this fall, the district said in a news release. Under the original plan, parents were allowed to opt out of in-person instruction.“Here in Chicago, we are in a better place than most other areas in the country and in the surrounding area," Lightfoot said at a City Hall news conference. “But the fact of the matter is, we are seeing an increases in cases. The decision to start remotely makes sense for a district of CPS' size and diversity.”Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the city's Department of Public Health, said that in the last month, there have been increases in Chicago's average number of new confirmed cases and the percent of positive tests. She said Chicago also can learn from schools moving forward with some in-classroom instruction, particularly those in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 12 hours ago CPS Expected To Announce Plan For All E-Learning 00:28 The plan for the 2020-2021 school year amid the pandemic came after the Chicago Teachers Union warned of a possible strike vote. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bethel Park Changes Back To School Plan



The Bethel Park School Board is considering changing its back to school plan from fully in-person to a hybrid model including in-person and remote learning. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:25 Published 6 hours ago Barrington Parents Protest Decision To Start School Year With Remote Learning



Upset parents protested in Barrington Tuesday night over the district’s plan to start the school year with remote learning. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:36 Published 12 hours ago Chicago Teachers Union Warns Of Possible Strike Vote Over Remote Learning



The union is calling for only remote learning in the Chicago Public Schools as the 2020-2021 school year begins amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:48 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this