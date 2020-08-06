Lockdown reimposed in Scottish city over virus 'cluster' Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )





Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the new cases raised wider alarm of a “significant outbreak” of the



Aberdeen officials published a list of 28 bars and restaurants, three golf clubs and a soccer club visited by about 200 people so far traced from the cluster.



Sturgeon said all hospitality venues in the city of about 229,000 residents need to be closed by the end of business Wednesday. Visitors were advised not to travel to the city, and residents should not travel more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) from their homes unless for work or essential trips.



Entering other people's houses was also prohibited as part of the local lockdown.



Extra police officers will be on the streets in Aberdeen to ensure residents comply with the renewed restrictions, which will be reviewed in one week and may be extended, if necessary.



“The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions, but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious COVID is,” Sturgeon said.



Sturgeon has taken a much more cautious approach to easing lockdown measures than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



The official coronavirus death toll in the U.K. as a whole stands at 46,299. England has seen the largest increase in death rates in Europe.



Across Scotland, Sturgeon said a total 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from the day before.



