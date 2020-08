Where fake news is born: How Wikipedia spreads hoaxes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) As Big Tech suppresses conservative views in the name of fighting “fake news,” tech titans like Google and Facebook turn to Wikipedia to provide another “fix” to the problem. Despite messaging from Wikipedia’s owners encouraging this trend, over the years, Wikipedia and its sister sites have pushed hoaxes and false information into the media and... 👓 View full article