Wikipedia actively supports, protects Antifa Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) It is no longer a secret that Wikipedia is a heavily biased, far-left-leaning propaganda website that promotes the violent agenda of the radical domestic terrorist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM). But are you aware of the tactics that Wikipedia uses to support and protect these anti-American movements? Below are five tactics... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this