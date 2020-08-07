Global  
 

Scientists on alert as earthquake may be imminent along the San Andreas Fault

NaturalNews.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) A study published in the journal Geosphere simulated possible rupture scenarios along the Coachella Valley segment in southern San Andreas Fault. Results show that even a slight change in fault parameters, including friction and stress conditions, could lead to a wild assortment of outcomes. The rupture could also spread toward different locations along the fault line, said researchers from the University...
