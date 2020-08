Australian Professor: Ivermectin 'Amazingly Successful' in Killing Coronavirus Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

An Australian drug known as Ivermectin, which is already in use throughout the world to treat parasitic conditions, is showing great results in killing coronavirus in studies involving patients, according to Sky News."Because I'm involved in developing these in the U.S.... πŸ‘“ View full article