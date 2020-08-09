Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

Life has returned to normal for many people in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, as they attend rugby games at packed stadiums and sit down in bars and restaurants without the fear of getting infected. But some worry the country may be getting complacent and not preparing well enough for any future outbreaks.

New Zealand got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread. For the past three months, the only new cases have been a handful of returning travelers who have been quarantined at the border.

“It was good science and great political leadership that made the difference,” said professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago. “If you look around the globe at countries that have done well, it's usually that combination.”

From early on, New Zealand pursued a bold strategy of eliminating the virus rather than just suppressing its spread. Baker said other countries are increasingly looking to New Zealand for answers.

“The whole Western World has terribly mismanaged this threat, and they're realizing this now,” Baker said.

He said many leaders saw a false dichotomy between saving lives or saving their economies, when in fact businesses thrive best when they have certainty about things like diseases.

Indeed, New Zealand's economy has fared better than many predicted. The country has managed to keep its unemployment rate at just 4%, although many economists say the number doesn't account for recent job losses and will likely get...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 20 Himalayan Bull Tahr are hidden on this New Zealand mountainside [Video]

Over 20 Himalayan Bull Tahr are hidden on this New Zealand mountainside

Watch how these Himalayan Bull Tahrs blend in New Zealand's West Coast landscape. Incredible!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:19Published
Overloaded Van Trailer Has Some Trouble [Video]

Overloaded Van Trailer Has Some Trouble

Occurred on August 5, 2020 / Christchurch, Canterbury, New ZealandInfo from Licensor: "I have been in the roading industry for over 15 years working on the roads in New Zealand. See this sort of thing..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:39Published
New York Governor extends eviction moratorium by 30 days [Video]

New York Governor extends eviction moratorium by 30 days

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday (August 6) extended a statewide moratorium on eviction by 30 days, offering temporary relief to thousands of New Yorkers at risk of losing their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

CindyAl97170037

Cindy Allen New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination https://t.co/HhdE5pS8tL https://t.co/oMUKGlXrMj 1 minute ago

anthonyjhannan

Anthony Hannan RT @ConversationEDU: Today marks 100 days in NZ without community transmission.  There are key lessons from New Zealand’s COVID-19. experi… 2 minutes ago

flowergal95

Pam C. RT @CrystalChild59: New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination This could be us. https://t.co/vH8cx10uCO 5 minutes ago

PeggyMackenzie

Peggy Mackenzie RT @Star_Foreign: New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination https://t.co/6VLuS98f6C 8 minutes ago

UttarakhandKi

KhabarUttarakhandKi New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination https://t.co/SAYkZWl046 11 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination https://t.co/JBXutxGvvC 14 minutes ago

CrystalChild59

Coco's Mom 🌊🌊🌊🌊 New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination This could be us. https://t.co/vH8cx10uCO 15 minutes ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination https://t.co/cZe23r9mQv 15 minutes ago