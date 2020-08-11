Alert: Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Global  
 

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days.
News video: New Zealand marks 100 days without community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News

New Zealand marks 100 days without community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News 01:18

 After beating Coronavirus to zero cases, Now New Zealand has gone 100 days without recording a locally transmitted Covid-19 case. The last case of community transmission was detected on 1 May, days after the country started easing its lockdown. Sunday was the fourth day in a row that no new cases of...

